Summer Learning Prevents Loss of Up to Two and a Half Months of Math Knowledge

Beat the Summer Slide with Mathnasium’s Summer Math Programs

Carlsbad, June 2017—Summer learning loss is a phenomenon parents and educators have long acknowledged as a significant setback to academic achievement. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, math proficiency is particularly susceptible to the summer learning slide. Students lose two to two and a half months of the math

computational skills they learned during the school year.

Additionally, the summer slide can have long-lasting effects on a student’s academic life. “Early summer learning losses can potentially lead to long term consequences, including acceptance into the accelerated math opportunities, successfully navigating honors courses, and SAT/ACT scores.”

Experts widely agree that summer math practice provides a solution. Studies have shown that students who attend summer programs with a math component score higher on math tests the following school year than students unable to participate in summer instruction. “Students who remain engaged in math throughout the summer are able to close gap

skills, advance their problem solving, or preview new material that could prove challenging in the fall. We all know reading over the summer is important. Mathing over the summer is as well!” says Dan Horne, Center Director of Mathnasium of North Carlsbad (www.mathnasium.com/NorthCarlsbad).

Incorporating math studies into a student’s summer routine brings other significant benefits. “Families take advantage of the more relaxed environment of summer break as a golden opportunity to improve math performance,” suggests Horne. “During summer break, children have more unstructured time, allowing them to enjoy and advance in the subject without the pressure of homework and tests. We get to truly focus on mastery of concepts and acquiring new skills. These are ideal conditions for effectively absorbing new information,” he adds.

Contact us at (760) 729-1890 or visit us online at www.Mathnasium.com/NorthCarlsbad to schedule summer sessions and combat the summer slide!

About Mathnasium … Mathnasium, the leading math-only learning center franchise, specializes in teaching kids math in a way that makes sense to them. When math makes sense, kids excel—whether they’re far behind or eager to get ahead. The proprietary Mathnasium Method™ is the result of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research. Franchising since 2003, Mathnasium has become one of the fastest-growing educational franchises. There are over 700 Mathnasium franchises in North America. For more information, visit www.mathnasium.com.

# #