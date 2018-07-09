Loading...
Summer Fun Fest – Movies in the Park

JULY 14: Despicable Me 3 (PG) – LOCATION: Brengle Terrace Park (1200 Vale Terrace Drive)
Summer Fun Fest: 5:30-7:30 PM. Kids’ face painting, crafts, activities, bounce houses, and more.

