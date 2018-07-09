JULY 14: Despicable Me 3 (PG) – LOCATION: Brengle Terrace Park (1200 Vale Terrace Drive)
Summer Fun Fest: 5:30-7:30 PM. Kids’ face painting, crafts, activities, bounce houses, and more.
Summer Fun Fest – Movies in the Park
- Published: 6 hours ago on July 9, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: July 9, 2018 @ 11:03 am
- Filed Under: Local
