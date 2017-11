“QUEEN OF DISCO REIGNS AGAIN…” Excitement is in the air with next week’s kick-off of the dazzling and much-anticipated world-premiere, SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL! In case you missed it, check out the San Diego Union-Tribune feature on this production, directed by two-time Tony Award winner and Playhouse Director Emeritus Des McAnuff and starring these extraordinary talents — LaChanze, Storm Lever and Ariana DeBose — as the music icon at different points of her life and career.CLICK HERE to read how each of these performers is connecting to her role as the legendary Donna Summer. Begins Tues., Nov 7. Don’t wait to buy tickets!