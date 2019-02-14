Summer Day Camps

- Hot Lunch for onsite camps
- Sack Lunch for our off-site camp and field trips
- Breakfast & PM Snack
- One Camp T-Shirt
- At least 1 Field Trip (including admission, transportation and any additional cost such as popcorn at the movies)
- Special Fun Friday activities EVERY Friday!
Adventure Camp (Grades 5 – 8)
Explorers I Camp (Grades K – 2)
Explorers II Camp (Grades 3 – 5)
Sports Camp (Grades 1 – 6)
Counselor-in-Training (Grades 9 – 11)
Rancho Buena Vista Adobe Summer Camp
The City of Vista’s historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe offers a unique camp program with historical components.
This camp is a beautiful step back in time where the kids will learn about candle making and branding, with hands-on experiences. Take a tour of the old Adobe house and see what life was like before technology took over!