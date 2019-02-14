Loading...
Summer Day Camps

Come play with us! Spend the day with old friends or make new ones as you create fantastic works of art, participate in fun games, learn new sports skills, and travel to exciting destinations.Our all-inclusive camp program provides your camper with quality programming at a great rate. Our camp day begins at 9:00am and goes to 3:00pm, however we are available to you as early as 7:00am to as late as 6:00pm for NO additional cost. They will also get the following as part of the weekly registration:

  • Hot Lunch for onsite camps
  • Sack Lunch for our off-site camp and field trips
  • Breakfast & PM Snack
  • One Camp T-Shirt
  • At least 1 Field Trip (including admission, transportation and any additional cost such as popcorn at the movies)
  • Special Fun Friday activities EVERY Friday!
Adventure Camp (Grades 5 – 8)
Explorers I Camp (Grades K – 2)
Explorers II Camp (Grades 3 – 5)
Sports Camp (Grades 1 – 6)
Counselor-in-Training (Grades 9 – 11)

Rancho Buena Vista Adobe Summer Camp

The City of Vista’s historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe offers a unique camp program with historical components.

This camp is a beautiful step back in time where the kids will learn about candle making and branding, with hands-on experiences. Take a tour of the old Adobe house and see what life was like before technology took over!

Information on 2019 Summer Day Camps Will be Available in the Spring

