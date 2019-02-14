Summer Day Camps

Come play with us! Spend the day with old friends or make new ones as you create fantastic works of art, participate in fun games, learn new sports skills, and travel to exciting destinations.

Our all-inclusive camp program provides your camper with quality programming at a great rate. Our camp day begins at 9:00am and goes to 3:00pm, however we are available to you as early as 7:00am to as late as 6:00pm for NO additional cost. They will also get the following as part of the weekly registration: