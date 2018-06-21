Summer Camp Program Provides Free Lunch To Vista Youth

Vista, CA – The City of Vista is providing free, nutritional lunches to children, 18 and under, at Jim Porter Recreation Center in Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, during its summer day camp program. The lunches are served Noon – 11:45 pm, weekdays now through August 14, 2018.

Because school meals are not available during summer vacation, children can rely on the California Department of Education Summer Food Program to provide nutritious food that will assist them to grow to their full potential. Youth simply need to show up during the meal service time and enjoy a delicious and healthy meal.

The federally funded program is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in California by the Department of Education Nutrition Services Division. In accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture Policy, the City of Vista is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

For more information about the summer day camp program or the lunch program, call 760.643.5272.