Summer At The Museum

Vista, CA — Please join us for the Annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 27th. Visit with friends and enjoy delicious unlimited ice cream, root beer floats and drinks. Crafters and others will be on-site with items for sale. Crafters 1-5 pm and Ice Cream 2-4 pm. Adults $5 and Children $3 age 10 and under.

Old Fashioned Pit BBQ on Saturday, September 14th at the Vista Historical Society Museum. The beef and pork is cooked on site in the deep pit barbeque complete with all the fixings. Live entertainment Apple Pie Contest and raffle items. Time 3-7 pm, Adults $25 and Children $5 10 and under. Wine and beer $3 per glass. For tickets email vistahistorical@gmail.com or call 760-630-0444.