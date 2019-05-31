Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Summer At The Museum

Summer At The Museum

By   /  May 30, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista, CA — Please join us for the Annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 27th. Visit with friends and enjoy delicious unlimited ice cream, root beer floats and drinks. Crafters and others will be on-site with items for sale. Crafters 1-5 pm and Ice Cream 2-4 pm. Adults $5 and Children $3 age 10 and under.

Old Fashioned Pit BBQ on Saturday, September 14th at the Vista Historical Society Museum. The beef and pork is cooked on site in the deep pit barbeque complete with all the fixings. Live entertainment Apple Pie Contest and raffle items. Time 3-7 pm, Adults $25 and Children $5 10 and under. Wine and beer $3 per glass. For tickets email  vistahistorical@gmail.com or call 760-630-0444.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on May 30, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 30, 2019 @ 9:08 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Mayor, City Officials Welcome ‘The Grove’ Affordable Housing Community

Read More →