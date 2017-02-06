Successful Retriever Adoptions – at “Contest of Champions”

Pat Murphy….The first Strongman Corporation sanctioned contest in San Diego for 2017 was held on Saturday Feb. 4 at Metahuman Fitness here in Vista. In conjunction with this event at Metahuman Fitness, Dave and Lisett Ellinger invited Labrador Retrievers to conduct an adoption clinic on the sidewalk in front of the fitness center where the competition was taking place. Retrievers of all colors and sizes were there looking for homes.

Labrador Rescuers was established some 14 years ago to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home stray, abandoned, or unwanted Labrador Retrievers into loving and caring homes so that they could be loved forever in their new homes. They diligently work to help labs that have come into sad circumstances, and they provide those dogs with medical care above and beyond the standard.

The Labrador Rescuers pride themselves on working carefully to get to know the dogs and the adoptive families so that they can mesh together a pairing that meets the needs of everyone. The group is run completely by volunteers.

Some Labrador Retrievers are in need of a “Lifeboat.” These dogs rely on help with surgery, medications or other medical ailments. Labrador Rescuers is a grass roots organization run by dedicated and caring volunteers. The Rescuers count on generous people to send a Lifeboat to these wonderful companions who just need a second chance at life. But there are the few that become “Lifeboat Labs”. At Labrador Retrievers they get the medical attention they need and the care they need until a matching home can be found or until they cross the “Rainbow Bridge”.

Volunteers working to help these lovable dogs find new homes. Kirk and his wife have been volunteering with the organization for over 7 years. He told me that many of the dogs have been surrendered to the organization when their owners could no longer provide the care the dogs needed. That told me three things; the dogs had come from loving homes where they had received good care, they were all house broken, and some have medical conditions that may have been beyond their former owners means.

The vast majority of the dogs at Labrador Retrievers are successfully rehabilitated, adopted to loving homes, and then go on to live happy and healthy lives. This adoption clinic lasted only 2 hours. I’m told that with transportation and all the excitement, it can be stressful for the dogs with any longer of an outing.

Kirk caught me as we were leaving to tell me that at one lucky Labrador had found a forever home. That’s a successful adoption clinic. Can you help send a Lifeboat to one of these sweet dogs? The contact information is on the link below.

http://labrescuers.org/Default.asp

http://www.newrainbowbridge.com/NRB/rbpoem.htm

http://metahumanfitness.com/