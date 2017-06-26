“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” At Patio Playhouse

Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater has Partnered with SD Theatre Connection to support United Way

An irreverent and tuneful romp about 60s office life, Patio Playhouse’s production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying will have audiences laughing and rooting for romance. Catch it at Kit Carson Amphitheater from June 30 through July 15.

Escondido, CA – (June 2017) Big business means big laughs in this delightfully clever lampoon of life on the corporate ladder in the form of Patio Playhouse’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, opening June 30th at Escondido’s Kit Carson Amphitheater.

A tune-filled comic gem that took Broadway by storm, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying hits the intersection of musical and Mad Men in this delightful comedy following the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch. Using a little handbook, Finch (Kevin Phan) works to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive. Along the way, he tackles such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love in the form of Rosemary Pilkington (Lindsey O’Connor).













Throughout the story, Finch’s main adversary is Bud Frump (Ryan Burtanog), officemate and nephew to the president of the company, J.B. Biggley (David Guthrie). Katie Rideout and Audrey Eytchison play Smitty and Hedy LaRue, two of Rosemary’s secretarial colleagues. The cast also includes: Amara Young (Ms. Jones), Matt Sayre (Mr. Bratt), Jason Schlarmann (Twimble/Womper), Scott Bedford, Alex Contreras, Rusty Dimagiba, Candy Flaming,Dave Fremland, Anna Gagliardo, Lea LeBrun, Jolyon Maxilom, Jen Purviance, Izaiah Rhinehart, Wyatt Rhinehart, Dan Tanks, Stephen Taveras, Lauren Turner, and Janae Vigil. This production features Allen Denton of KUSI News as “The Book.”

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying won both the Pulitizer Prize and a Tony Award for Best Musical. This rendition features both the entertaining cast and 9-piece live orchestra, which will entrance audiences with the musical and dance numbers and have them long talking about their evening under the stars. How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying will begin June 30th and run through July 15th with performances on Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m. at Kit Carson Amphitheater.

Patio’s production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is also proud to be partnering with the San Diego Theatre Connection on the Readers in the Heights campaign supporting United Way of San Diego. This summer reading program helps children to maintain and increase literacy skills over the summer rather than sliding backwards, this year working to reach over 400 children in 4 locations. Attendees to any production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying are invited to open their hearts and wallets to this worthy cause; donations of children’s books and financial contributions will go to help children in City Heights avoid the “summer slide” and instead make strides in maintaining literacy. More information about this program is available at www.uwsd.org. And can be found at @SDTheatreConnection. Patio Playhouse is also participating in the highly entertaining 2017 Grand Ave Scav in-person scavenger hunt with 7 other local Grand Avenue businesses.

Tickets: All shows will be presented at Kit Carson Park Amphitheater, located at 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors/Students/Military, and $18 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Matthew FitzGerald. Produced by Victoria Silva-Davis and Kelli Harless. Musical Direction by Emily Awkerman.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido’s only community theater. Established in 1967, Patio Playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido and puts on a full season of entertaining, varied performances, including musicals, adult dramas and comedies, and a unique fee-free youth theater model which introduces live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com