Subcommittee To Solicit Proposals From Law Firms To Conduct Independent Examination

Today, the Executive Committee of the SANDAG Board of Directors voted unanimously to solicit proposals from law firms with investigative expertise to conduct an independent examination of the agency’s revenue forecast related to Measure A and deliver a report to the SANDAG Board.

As part of that decision, the Executive Committee also voted to form a subcommittee to evaluate the proposals. The subcommittee will be composed of three members of the Executive Committee: Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, San Diego City Council President Myrtle Cole, and Del Mar Mayor Terry Sinnott, who serves as vice chair of the SANDAG Board of Directors.

The subcommittee is charged with making a recommendation to the Executive Committee on which law firm to hire for the independent examination. The Executive Committee will consider the subcommittee’s recommendation and make its own recommendation to the full SANDAG Board of Directors. The final decision on who to engage for the independent examination will be made by the full SANDAG Board comprising 21 voting members, who are elected officials from all 18 cities and county government.

Today’s vote by the Executive Committee follows a decision made by the Board of Directors on Feb. 24 to pursue an independent examination of who knew what when leading up to the Measure A election. Measure A, which fell short of the two-thirds majority vote needed to pass last November, would have raised sales tax regionwide by another half cent to pay for transportation and other needs.