Students Return to Campus As Fall Semester Arrives At Palomar

The fall term opens with convenient, flexible options for students at the San Marcos campus and education centers in Rancho Bernardo, Escondido and Fallbrook. Fast Track classes (8 week session) begin Oct. 14.

SAN MARCOS, CA ― As thousands of students settled into the fall semester at Palomar College, many others are preparing to begin eight-week “Fast Track” courses that run from Oct. 14 through the end of the semester.

The first day of the semester on Monday, Aug. 19 kicked off two weeks of activity across the district, as students at the San Marcos campus and education centers in Rancho Bernardo, Escondido and Fallbrook took the next step in their higher-education journey.

The Fast Track schedule is especially convenient for students seeking to add credits without taking full, 16-week courses. These eight-week classes are offered in the day, evening and online, and include general education as well as subjects like Cinema, Economics, Health, Graphic Communications, Information Technology and Real Estate.

“Palomar College offers classes to help you meet your goal, on your schedule, within your budget—and with three education centers and sites throughout the district, we make it easier than ever to pursue your education,” said Palomar College Superintendent/President Dr. Joi Lin Blake. “At Palomar, we’re also leading the way in providing career education and creating opportunities for our students with programs that lead directly to jobs.”

Among the new certificates and courses of study available to students are two dozen programs that can be completed in a year. The college also launched new certificates tailored to students interested in programs that lead directly to careers or professional certifications, including Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration; Drone Technology; CAD/CAM Design & Manufacturing; Social Media; and Film, TV & Electronic Media.

California community colleges remain an affordable higher education option with fees at $46 per unit for California residents. Palomar College offers more than 250 associate degree and certificate programs, and has classes in a variety of formats, including traditional, online, video and flexible scheduling.