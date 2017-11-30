The Oceanside Public Library is hosting a series of programs to assist high school students as they prepare for college. Join us for two informational sessions about “What Students and Parents Need to Know about College” on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Both sessions will take place at the Oceanside Civic Center Library (330 N. Coast Hwy.) and will cover different topics. Participants are encouraged to attend both sessions.

These programs will be led by educator and parent, Don Chu. He successfully sent five children to college and has an extensive background in the education field, as a professor and most recently as a college dean. Topics discussed include how to choose the right college, getting into college, and the all-important how to pay for it all! Both parents and students welcome.

These events are entirely free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.