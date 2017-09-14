Students Invited to Submit Photos for “Vista Views 2018” Calendar

Vista students, have you taken a great photo of Vista? Would you like to see your photo used in the “Vista Views 2018” Calendar?

You may submit your photo to photos@thevistapress.com for the “Vista Views 2018″ calendar photography project, and the “Vista Views” exhibition to be held at the Vista Civic Center Gallery from October 9th to November 2nd, 2017. A reception will be held on Tuesday, October 24 at the Vista Civic Center gallery from 4 pm to 6 pm.

There is no entry fee and 10% of calendar sales will be donated to fund Vista Art Foundation membership fees for schoolchildren in Vista. Submission of photo(s) hereby grants release and permissions to exhibit image(s) and to publish in TheVistaPress.com and the “Vista Views 2018” calendar.

Submissions Deadline: Submit on-line at photos@thevistapress.com by midnight on 30th September 2017.

Submission Requirements: Up to 5 (five) color images per photographer, formatted at approximately 300 dpi 8×10 .jpg each, and identifying information including:

Entries #1 thru #5: Photo title, location and/or occasion of each image.

Photographer info: Full Name, Age, School/Grade

Contact information of photographer (phone & email address)

People’s Choice Voting Procedure: Anyone can sign up to vote online (once only per image for up to sixteen images) Thevistapress.com will post a slide show of entries for a “People’s Choice” vote (one vote per person per image, up to sixteen images.)

Exhibition and Publishing of photos: Only sixty of the photos submitted will be selected for the exhibit hosted by The Vista Civic Center Gallery. Then sixteen of the photos exhibited will be selected for publication in the “Vista Views 2018” calendar. Exhibitors will receive a copy of the calendar. Exhibition selections will be announced on thevistapress.com (Note: Students under the age of 18 must provide parental permission to have their photos published).

Exhibition Location: The Civic Center gallery is on the second floor of City Hall, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on the corner of Civic Center Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue.

The gallery is open during regular business hours Mon.-Thurs. 7:30 am – 5:30 pm and on alternate Fridays 7:30 am – 4:30 pm (closed Friday October 20).

Eligibility: Elementary through High School students in Vista region schools, including VUSD, Charter, private and home-school programs.

Curators for the exhibition are:

Sarah Spinks, Vista Public Arts Commission Chairwoman

Jaydon Sterling-Randall, President, Vista Art Foundation

Eleanor Hutchins, Editor, thevistapress.com.

Suggested topics for the “Vista Views 2018”:

Landscapes, landmarks, favorite public art, community and sports parks, favorite places, patriotic sites, regular and annual events are among the many “photo ops” to be found around Vista.

These may include, but are not limited the following locations and events: Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, Alley Art Festival, Antique Gas & Steam Museum, Civic Center Park, Earth Day, Vista Courthouse Farmers’ Market, Fourth of July, Historical Downtown Vista’s Flag Days, Memorial Wall, Moonlight Amphitheatre, Strawberry Festival, Skate Parks & Outdoor Sports venues, Vista Rod Run, Veterans’ Park & Veterans Day, Vista Historical Society Museum, Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, Rancho Guajome Adobe, Wave Water Park, Christmas Parade, etc.