Structure Fire – Vista Fire Department

On January 18, 2017 Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a condominium fire at 367 Flower Lane in Vista. A neighbor across the street from the address noticed light white smoke coming from the eaves of the condominium. The fire call was dispatched at 10:10 AM and the first Vista fire engine arrived on scene at 10:15 AM. When the front door was opened by a firefighter heavy dark smoke was seen throughout the structure. Fire crews entered the structure with a hose line and were able to locate the fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished and fire crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen. The fire was fully controlled at 10:28.

The residents were not at home at the time of the fire. Due to smoke damage throughout the home the Red Cross was on scene to assist with housing for the residents.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The loss to the structure was $40,000 and $5,000 loss to the contents of the home.

A total of 15 firefighters extinguished the fire and the Vista Fire Department was assisted by the Oceanside Fire Department. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The public is reminded to keep interior doors closed to limit the spread of fire, smoke and gases within a structure.