Structure Fire In Vista

Vista, CA — At 12:50 AM on October 9, 2019 Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 2354 Primrose Avenue in Vista. The first fire engine on scene reported smoke and fire in a single family residential home. The resident of the home was able to escape from the fire prior to fire department arrival. Due to the lack of smoke alarms the resident was not alerted to the fire in the home until there was a significant amount of smoke and fire on the first floor.

37 firefighters from Vista, San Marcos, and Oceanside had the fire under control in 45 minutes. The resident was displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross. SDGE assisted on scene as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $60,000. Due to the rapid response and effective fire attack the structure itself was saved and the fire did not spread to adjacent properties.

There were no firefighter or civilian injures.

The Vista Fire Department would like to remind residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes. A working smoke alarm provides early warning to the presence of smoke and fire and allows opportunity for residents to evacuate the structure.

Ned Vander Pol Vista Fire Department