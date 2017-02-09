Strongmen and Strongwomen Compete In Vista

The first Strongman Corporation sanctioned contest in San Diego for 2017 was held on Saturday Feb. 4 at Metahuman Fitness here in Vista. This contest was open to all athletes from beginners to experienced athletes. This inaugural “Contest of Champions” attracted 23 Strongwomen and 26 Strongmen.

Based on the overwhelming positive feedback stemming from December’s Strongman Showdown event, Metahuman Fitness, and Rob Jones of Crossfit Double Barrel decided to hold another event to showcase contestant’s strength and skills and prove that strongman is for everyone. This contest was designed to put an emphasis on the athletes and test their strengths to find weaknesses so they can work on their skills for upcoming contests in late February, March, and April. Amateur Men, Women and Novice divisions were available.

Kalle Beck, was the Strongman Corporation State chairman for this event. Kalle Beck is the owner of Starting Strongman which is the resource for all things Strongman and he is also co-promoter of California’s Strongest Woman. Kalle Beck has had various high level athletic achievements within the sport of strongman. Kalle had scheduled a Starting Strongman seminar on the following day, Sunday, February 5th.

The owners of Metahuman Fitness, Dave and Lisett Ellinger, hosted the event. Rob Jones ran the Show so Dave and Lissett could compete with their respective teams. When we arrived there was a Labrador rescue taking place on the sidewalk in front. Entering the fitness center we felt like we had stepped into another world. With the exception of a large cordoned off area with equipment in it the center was filled with competitors and judges. Navigating to find the hosts was challenging.

It wasn’t long before the Time keeper and the Judges were ready to go and the contestants showed signs of impatience. Most of them had been looking forward to this event for months. The rules were delivered by a loud announcement, questions from contestants were answered, and the Contest of Champions started. The clanking sound of weights and grunts rebounded from the walls. Straining faces gave strong evidence how hard the competitors were working to get their best scores. Shouts of encouragement rang out. It was heartwarming to hear some of the encouragement coming from members of other teams. Contestants received applause, congratulations and even compliments from friends, family and opposing competitors.

The event had an online real time scoreboard, live streaming, designated athlete areas and an on-site chiropractor. The chiropractor, Dr. Kelly Gibson was volunteering her services and light heartedly quipped about why she was there. “If someone hurts themselves I want to see what I’ll be dealing with” she said. We saw her immediately go over to one athlete after he appeared to strain himself while competing.

While talking with people in the audience, I met a large family from Fresno Area. They hailed from several communities in that area that included Coarsegold, Yosemite, and Pismo Beach. They were the Schick family and they had arrived in force to cheer on Erich Schick from the Legion Training Center. Erich was competing in the Men’s Heavyweight Class.

The “Contest of Champions” was a Strongman Corporation Level 1 event and also a qualifier for Nationals 2017 that will be held in Las Vegas later this year. The “Top Male per Open division” and “Top 3 Females per Open division” will be invited to compete at Nationals. The Novice division is for competitors who have competed in 1 or fewer sanctioned competitions.

Events and weight classes are as follows;

EVENTS:

1. Log Clean and Press, Last man standing

2. MyPowerdot Car Deadlift simulator, Maximum repetitions in 75 seconds (**Women’s Spectator Challenge**)

3. Farmers carry, Maximum distance (**Men’s Spectator Challenge**)

4. Ethikon Fitness Zercher Carry, 50 feet in 50 seconds

5. Scivation Stone over Bar, Maximum repetitions within 60 seconds (48 inch bar for all)

WEIGHT CLASSES:

Lightweight Women- 140.4 and below

Middleweight Women- 140.5 to 181.4

Heavyweight women- 181.5 and up

——————–

Lightweight Male- 200.4 and below

Middleweight Male- 200.5 to 231.4

Heavyweight Male- 231.5 and above

I was told that the scoring was not subjective and no points were given for style. Follow this link for the list of contestants, their scores and the results of this Contest of Champions:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BxmaHioXYjvVeXhWbDRXMVdLOVE/view

Strongman is for everyone and the Strongman/Strongwoman competitions are working to make that a reality, Open class winners received a cash prize and the novice division was given a lower entry fee to make the sport more accessible.

Rob Jones was pleased at how well the event came together and how the various strength sport communities helped give these athletes the event they had been working hard for. Spectators and vendors came out in full force to support these athletes. For a majority of the contestants this was their first show.

During the competition, I watched in awe as 47 year old Paul Garza did 16 repetitions of the tire deadlift in 60 seconds. My wife smiled at me and asked if I could do that. “Of course I can!” I replied with a big grin.

