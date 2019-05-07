Street Artist Man One on Campus For Mural Dedication

Palomar College dedicates a beautiful outdoor mural painted by internationally acclaimed artist Man One at the San Marcos Campus.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 1 – 3 p.m., with a brief program at 2:15 p.m. at Student Union Palomar College 1140 W. Mission Road, San Marcos, CA

Palomar College welcomes Los Angeles artist Man One back to campus for the dedication of his mural, which was completed last month and spans an entire outdoor wall of the Student Union with a brilliant, colorful depiction that celebrates the diversity at Palomar College. The event is free and open to the public, and commemorative postcards featuring the mural will be available.

The event runs from 1-3 p.m., with music, food, and a brief program to take place at 2:15 p.m. Speakers at the event will include Palomar College Superintendent/President Dr. Joi Lin Blake and Man One.

Based in L.A., Man One is known around the world for his murals, graffiti, paintings and street art. His work has been featured in a number of international magazines, newspapers and books, including The L.A. Times, The Washington Post, New York Magazine. Learn more about Man One at www.manone.com/bio.

Parking: Free parking will be available in Lots 1 and 2 off Mission Road during the hours of the event.