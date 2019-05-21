Strawberry Festival Sunday May 26th

WELCOME TO OUR 10TH ANNUAL VISTA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL!

STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL &

BEER GARDEN HOURS:

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

in Downtown Vista

The Vista Strawberry Festival is the only festival in San Diego County that celebrates all the joys and pleasure of the Strawberry. Vista California was once the “Strawberry Capital of the World” and still boasts many strawberry fields.

Come enjoy our “celebration of the berry” with athletic competitions, pie-eating, costumes, carnival rides, music, food, and much more

ENTERTAINMENT

Live entertainment on multiple stages, bands, wine garden & local craft brews all day long in the Beer Garden.

Carnival rides & 400+ vendors.

CONTESTS

Little Ms. Strawberry Shortcake, Strawberry Costume, Strawberry Jam, Beer Stein-Holding, Pie-Eating and many more!

Prizes galore!

PARKING

You may park in any of the neighboring lots that are close to the Strawberry Festival at no charge. However, with over 100,000 attendees the past few years, parking can be challenging.

To help with parking issues, we offer a FREE shuttle to all attendees running every 15 minutes from two different locations.

The Vista County Courthouse (map)

325 S. Melrose Drive, Vista

8:30am to 6:30pm

This shuttle drops off at Vista Village & S. Santa Fe.

Vista High School (map)

1 Panther Way, Vista

10:00am to 6:30pm

This shuttle drops off at Citrus & Eucalyptus. ADA bus services included.

You may also park at any Sprinter Parking Lot and ride the Sprinter or Breeze Buses to the Vista Transit Center.

https://www.gonctd.com/maps-schedules/schedules/