Off Road Car Show on Saturday, September 9 – 12 to 5 pm at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum, Vista 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave, (760) 630-8783. Strategic Racing Designs presents an Off Road Car Show and Camp. Bring your vehicle and win a trophy. Beer garden, vehicle obstacle course, vendor row, all day raffle every 30 minutes, desert movies, and road car course and races. info@raceteam.com
Schedule
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – Camping Registration Open… Entry gates close at 7pm. Please arrive by 5pm. Checkout is at NOON on Sunday morning!
NOON – 3:30 PM – Open Voting for All Classes in Offroad Show- Voting closes at 3:30 and ballots are counted for award announcement.
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Vehicle Parade & Car Crush – PLUS contest for most creative car crush photos! Tag @teamsrd #OST2015 #carcrush to enter.
4:30 PM – 5:00 PM – Awards Announcement & Trophy Presentation – Charities will also be awarded their checks from proceeds from this event.
