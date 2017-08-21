Off Road Car Show on Saturday, September 9 – 12 to 5 pm at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum, Vista 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave, (760) 630-8783. Strategic Racing Designs presents an Off Road Car Show and Camp. Bring your vehicle and win a trophy. Beer garden, vehicle obstacle course, vendor row, all day raffle every 30 minutes, desert movies, and road car course and races. info@raceteam.com

Schedule 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – Camping Registration Open… Entry gates close at 7pm. Please arrive by 5pm. Checkout is at NOON on Sunday morning! 10:00 AM – NOON- Parking and Registration Opens – Save time and hassle by pre-registering! NOON – 3:30 PM – Open Voting for All Classes in Offroad Show- Voting closes at 3:30 and ballots are counted for award announcement. NOON – 5:00 PM – Food Service, Beer Garden, and Music- Beer Garden will be open to adults 21+ only. 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM – Kids Zone: Car Painting & Bounce House 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM – Pit Crew Challenge Round 1 & 2 – Winners are determined by the best time of 2 rounds. Top 3 teams will receive awards. 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Vehicle Parade & Car Crush – PLUS contest for most creative car crush photos! Tag @teamsrd #OST2015 #carcrush to enter.

4:30 PM – 5:00 PM – Awards Announcement & Trophy Presentation – Charities will also be awarded their checks from proceeds from this event.

100% of Pit Crew Challenge Registration as well as event proceeds from the Beer Garden and Raffle will be donated to the North San Diego Young Marines. Checks will be presented to organization representatives during the Offroad Show & Tell trophy presentation. Visit http://northsandiegoyoungmarines.org for more information about the great work they are doing with our youth!