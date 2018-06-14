STORYTELLING FOR ADULTS AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Oceanside, CA …All You Need is Love – and stories! Professional storyteller Marilyn McPhie will share love stories, including a true love story about Joyperfume, a Scottish legend about a man who marries a Selkie woman, a quirky story about buttons, and a little poetry sprinkled in for good measure at the Mission Branch Library Community Room, 3861 Mission Avenue, Oceanside on Wednesday, July 11, at 1:00 p.m. This event is part of special programming for adults during the Summer 2018 Reading Program.

Marilyn McPhie has a degree in English and French literature, and is the President of the Storytellers of San Diego, and a California State Liaison for the National Storytelling Network.

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and is open to the public. For information on library programs and services, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.