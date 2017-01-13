Write Out Loud – an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience – announces their upcoming performance of STORIES WITH CHUTZPAH, by Beloved Jewish Authors. The reading with music is a co-production with Cygnet Theatre Company and takes place in conjunction with Cygnet Theatre’s run of Bad Jews by Joshua Harmon. STORIES WITH CHUTZPAH will take place at Cygnet Theatre on January 24th at 7pm.

Pat Launer joins Walter Ritter, Patricia Haskel Freund and Rhona Gold to read these remarkable stories. Mark Danisovszky provides traditional Klezmer music from Eastern Europe – music of the heart and for the feet.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared “we are thrilled to collaborate with our longtime friends and artists at Cygnet Theatre with readings to complement their current production. We look forward to coming back again for another co-production in May of Fractured Fairytales during their run of Shockheaded Peter”

Stories with Chutzpah, by Beloved Jewish Authors

Salad Olivier, by Lara Vapnyar – read by Patricia Haskel Freund

Russian immigrant author, Lara Vapnyar has been lauded for her stories – written in her non-native English – that explore the immigrant experience and address questions of cultural identity, adaptation and assimilation. Salad Olivier explores these themes through comedy and nostalgia with the backdrop of family and food preparation.

Goodbye and Good Luck, by Grace Paley – read by Pat Launer

Author, poet, teacher and political activist, Grace Paley explores themes of making choices outside the expected path in Goodbye and Good Luck. Emmy award-winning Theatre Critic and Arts Writer, Pat Launer voices the story of a woman’s advice to her niece as she shares her non-traditional life in the Yiddish Theatre.

Kuperman Awaits Ecstasy, by Joseph Epstein read by Walter Ritter

Known for his intellect and wit, renowned short story writer, essayist and editor, Joseph Epstein creates an unexpected love story with Kuperman Awaits Ecstasy. A widow meets a patron of the arts and falls in love with the woman who opens his eyes and ears to music.

Uncle Julius and the B.M.T, by Ethel Rosenberg (the humorist, not the spy 🙂 – read by Rhona Gold

Uncle Julius and the B.M.T. shares the comically unconventional actions of eighty year-old Uncle Julius. Against the protests of Aunt Frieda, he actively leaves items on the B.M.T. for the benefit of regularly seeking their return via the B.M.T. lost and found. What he finds is not always exactly what he’s “lost.”

Reencounter by Isaac Bashevis Singer

Polish born Isaac Bashevis Singer was a leading figure in the Yiddish literary movement and was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 1978. Reencounter tells the story of a man reconnected with a former love in a different time and a very different place.

In addition to their collaborative partnerships, Write Out Loud provides the community six other core programs serving over 16,000 people annually. Programs include a six show season of Story Concerts, TwainFest – a free family celebration in August in Old Town, Stories for Seniors, StoryBox Theatre for elementary students, Read Imagine Create for teens and Poetry Out Loud for high school students.

Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego – Tuesday, January 24th – 7pm