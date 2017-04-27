Sterling Joseph’s Art Exhibit At Vista Library

This event is a art exhibit hosted by solo artist sterling Joseph to help arise mental health awareness in the community . This is a very beneficial event for the community at whole being held in the community room library of the Vista branch all are welcome to attend And encouraged to attend also.

Sterling Joseph’s Art Exhibit..Featuring paintings from Sterling Joseph, a self-taught local artist from Vista, CA. Once a former street artist out of San Diego, Sterling Joseph kick started his career in the works of such mediums as acrylics and various spray paints to add textures and visual interest to his works. Come and enjoy this loose large brush stroke styled eye candy in person… Light refreshments will be served. May through July 2017. Art display at Community room at the Vista Library.

A reception for the art exhibit is Thursday, May 4th at 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Community Library, Vista Library 700 Eucalyptus Avenue, Vista, CA 760-643-5100 sdcl.org

sterlingjoseph50@gmail.com – 619 – 577 -8201