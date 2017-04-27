Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Sterling Joseph’s Art Exhibit At Vista Library

Sterling Joseph’s Art Exhibit At Vista Library

By   /  April 27, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

This event is a art exhibit hosted by solo artist sterling Joseph to help arise mental health awareness in the community . This is a very beneficial event for the community at whole being held in the community room library of the Vista branch all are welcome to attend And encouraged to attend also.

Sterling Joseph’s Art Exhibit..Featuring paintings from Sterling Joseph, a self-taught local artist from Vista, CA. Once a former street artist out of San Diego, Sterling Joseph kick started his career in the works of such mediums as acrylics and various spray paints to add textures and visual interest to his works. Come and enjoy this loose large brush stroke styled eye candy in person… Light refreshments will be served. May through July 2017. Art display at Community room at the Vista Library.

A reception for the art exhibit  is Thursday,  May 4th at 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Community Library, Vista Library  700 Eucalyptus Avenue, Vista, CA 760-643-5100  sdcl.org

sterlingjoseph50@gmail.com –  619 – 577 -8201

 

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Missing Person At Risk – Vista

Read More →