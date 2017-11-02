StepLively Dancers Raise $6,000 to Help Cancer Patients

Cindy Tyler… When a patient is facing the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, she needs more than just good doctors and quality medical care, she needs the support of her family, friends, some caring sisters, and yes, even angels to help her through. Those sisters and angels got together in Vista on Sunday to raise funds for the cause, and the results were amazing.

With their planning team lead by Christina Green, StepNicely Dance put together a fun afternoon of soul line dancing, food, drinks, and sisterhood. “When we started this fundraising project,” Green says, “we had no idea what to expect. But when all our event sponsors, silent auction donors, opportunity donors, and event ticket holders stepped up to breast cancer, I knew the event would be a great success. It was an amazing day.”

The Vista Elks’ Lodge was pretty in pink with tables laden with trays of tempting desserts (and some vegetables to ease the guilt). More tables held raffle baskets and silent auction bidding sheets. Prizes included beauty packages, golf, a pink sapphire necklace, hotel stays, Jimmy Choo sunglasses, and a pink beach cruiser bicycle, just to name a few.

Debbie Stroman of Breast Cancer Angels welcomed attendees and explained the purpose of the event. “We do what other organizations don’t,” she said. “Susan Koman and the American Cancer Society support research and awareness, but when someone needs help, they refer them to us.” Breast Cancer Angels help with whatever a patient needs – food, gas, car payments, utilities, anything – and sometimes that support continues for years. Stroman also explained that the funds raised stay in the local area and that because their costs are covered by corporate funding, all funds raised go directly to the cause. “You’re helping your neighbor, you’re helping your friend,” she said.

Representing the Elks, Rick Rathbun, himself a cancer survivor, welcomed everyone and expressed the support of the Elks Lodge.

Other cancer survivors spoke briefly throughout the afternoon as well. Christina Green and her sister, Diana Fine told their story of having a family history of breast cancer. Green had regular mammograms and MRIs and her cancer was spotted when it was still a stage 0. Greene chose mastectomy and reconstruction. Fine, on the other hand, put off getting mammograms and was eventually found to have breast cancer that had spread to her bones. Fine said she came to Vista all the way from Gigi Harbor, Washington, “to encourage women to get those mammograms!”

Donna Brown, who runs a jazzercise studio in San Marcos, also shared her story. She encouraged women to do some research and know all of their options, since what is right for one patient won’t necessarily be the right treatment for another.

Pamela Jackson, StepNicely’s dance instructor, kept things lively and encouraged everyone to get up and give soul line dancing a try. Newcomers learned, not only how to do basic line dancing, but how to “do it with attitude.” The experienced dancers made it look easy, while the newcomers progressed from timidly following along to confidently executing a cha cha, pedal step, and a box turn, all while remembering the “butt wiggle” that Jackson said is “the most important part.”

Jackson and a team of her students performed the dance “Black Lipstick” to the song, “Sisters” by Angie Stone. Spectators enjoyed the beautiful choreography while they were inspired by the words, “My sister, my sister, you can always count on me. With each other we can win.”

In the end, it was a winning day for everyone. Participants enjoyed scrumptious treats, immediately burned off all the calories, won some great prizes, and raised $6,000 Breast Cancer Angels. Jackson said she is grateful for all of those who helped plan and execute the event and all of the sponsors, donors, and media who helped spread the word. She also stated that they’d love to make it an annual event and watch it get bigger and better every year. “I am beyond pleased with what we were able to accomplish in just a few weeks of planning,” Jackson concluded. “It warms my heart to know that the funds we were able to raise will make the fight a little easier for someone else. I feel incredibly encouraged by the generosity of others. It reminds me that we can accomplish whatever we allow our hearts to consider. I believed I have received so much more than what was given.”