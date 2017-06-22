Stephen Friedman – Regents Bank Named Regional President in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – June , 2017 –Regents Bank, a division of Grandpoint Bank, announced that longtime San Diego banker and business executive Stephen Friedman has been promoted to Regional President in San Diego County. Friedman will oversee operations at Regents Bank’s four San Diego offices, which include locations in downtown, La Jolla, Escondido and Vista. Friedman, who has been with Regents Bank since 2009, will continue to work from the La Jolla office.

As the former CFO of Bruegger’s Bagels – the national bagel chain, the former CFO of the Westwind Group – a large Burger King franchisee, and the former owner of a local commercial bakery, Friedman thinks entrepreneurially.

“Stephen combines his 20 years of banking experience with his past business experience to provide a unique level of business understanding not normally found in a banker,” said Rocky Laverty, President of Grandpoint Bank. “He has demonstrated leadership and success in consistently growing Regents Bank, primarily due to his ability to deliver valuable services and advice to Regents’ clients.”

Friedman is a resident of Carmel Valley and has been an active member of ProVisors, the Association for Corporate Growth of San Diego, the Rancho Bernardo Professional Group, Renaissance Executive Forum s and the Business Executives Council. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Vermont, followed by a master’s degree in business administration from Boston College and a graduate banking degree from University of Colorado at Boulder.

Grandpoint Bank is a full service commercial bank, with total assets of approximately $3.35 billion. Founded in 2001, Regents Bank became a division of Grandpoint Bank in 2013 and is headquartered at 875 Prospect Street, La Jolla, Calif. The Bank specializes in serving small to mid-sized businesses. Regents operates four banking offices in San Diego County and one in Vancouver, Wash. More information about Regents Bank may be obtained by visiting www.regentsbank.com.

