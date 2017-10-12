Step Up For Breast Cancer Set for October 29

Cindy Tyler …..They strut, stroll, stomp, and twirl; they shuffle, clap, and sometimes even sing along. They’re soul line dancers, and now they’re in a league with angels.

StepNicely Dance is teaming with Breast Cancer Angels to host “Step Up for Breast Cancer” a fun and informative event to raise money to help breast cancer patients. The event, which is set for Sunday, October 29, will feature dancing, food, lots of prizes, and interesting speakers. The location is the Vista Elks Lodge, which will be “pinkified” for the event.

Christina Green, herself a 6-year breast cancer survivor, came up with the idea to raise funds for breast cancer support and presented it to Pamela Jackson, soul line dance instructor with StepNicely. Jackson immediately took to the idea and the group ran — or danced — with it. Green immediately set out to find sponsors for the event, and is thrilled with the results. To date, sponsors include Dr. Glynn Bolitho in La Jolla, Drs. Brunton and Jagger, Dr. Cheryl Ricketts-Mulvey and Dr. Finbarr Mulvey of Olde Mission Chiropractic, Classic Chariots, Raini Gordy of Carrington Real Estate, Cavalier Forwarding, Bob Hillery of CR Properties Real Estate Services, Ciao Restaurant, Palomar Investigative Group, A.C.T. Business Group, MacWrites Communications, and Performance K9 Training. “It’s amazing that so many people came together,” Green says, “We’re grateful for our generous event sponsors.”

Generous donors have also contributed a variety of prizes to be offered in a silent auction or awarded in an opportunity drawing. Prizes include a two-night stay at the Rancho Santa Fe Inn, a stay at the Estancia in La Jolla, designer handbags, mani-pedi and spa treatments, Moonlight Amphitheatre tickets, and a beautiful pink sapphire necklace, to name just a few. With sponsors covering the cost of producing the event, all funds raised will go directly to Breast Cancer Angels and will be used locally to assist women and men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. “Breast cancer is a very, very expensive disease to have,” Green explains. The funds are used to help patients pay for medical costs and also to meet their living expenses such as rent and groceries during their treatment and recovery. The Angels also provide emotional support.

In addition to raising funds and awareness for breast cancer, the event will also give some attendees their first taste of soul line dancing. “This isn’t country line dancing,” Jackson explains. Dances are choreographed to R&B, old school, jazz, and even some gospel tunes. Jackson was a ballroom dancer who gave it up when she met her husband, “He was as cute as heck, but he didn’t dance,” she said. Then she was invited to a soul line dancing class and she was hooked. She now teaches nine classes a week all over North County. Her students, who clearly enjoy what they’re doing, are a welcoming group and encourage newcomers to give it a try. As Jackson says, “No experience necessary, no partner necessary.”

Besides her flair for dancing, Jackson has a flair for “blinging out” t-shirts. The group’s pink t-shirt features the breast cancer ribbon and the words, “Supporting the Fighters, Admiring the Survivors, Honoring the Taken, and never, ever giving up Hope.” Jackson’s own shirt has customized cut-outs and rhinestones as well. The pink shirts (without Jackson’s customization) will be available at the event or can be purchased ahead of time from StepNicely.

Linda Kononchuk is one of Jackson’s students who has been dancing with her since December, 2015 and is now taking five classes each week. She says she “shed a few tears” when she heard about the fundraiser since she lost her own mother and an aunt to breast cancer. She’s hoping her cousin will be able to fly in to attend the event with her in honor of their mothers.

The StepNicely dancers are looking forward to raising funds and awareness for breast cancer while sharing their enthusiasm for soul line dancing. At the event, they will encourage beginners to give it a try, and will also participate in a showcase dance to Angie Stone’s “Sisters,” “My sister, my sister, you can always count on me,” the song says, “With each other we can win.”

Event info:

Sunday, October 29, 2017

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Vista Elks Lodge #1968

1947 East Vista Way

$20 per person

Dancing, Food, Drawings, Speakers

Spirits available for purchase