Stefanie Ewing Named CSUSM Head Softball Coach

SAN MARCOS, CA – Cal State San Marcos Director of Athletics Jennifer Milo has announced the hiring of Stefanie Ewing as the new head softball coach on Monday.

“We are very fortunate to add Stefanie Ewing to our team,” Milo said “Her knowledge and experience with the sport of softball is of championship caliber. She also brings a passion with her regarding the student-athlete experience. Coach Ewing is poised and ready to bring CSUSM Softball to the next level of success.”

Ewing enters as the fourth head coach in program history. She comes to CSUSM after three years as the assistant coach at NCAA Division I New Mexico State, where she helped the Aggies to three WAC Regular Season Conference Championships and two WAC Conference Tournament Champions. Under Ewing’s guidance, the Aggies finished second in the conference in defensive percentage at .963 with four new infielders and the second youngest NCAA Division I team in the country.