May 29 – June 26, 2019 – The City of Vista’s Public Art Commission is happy to announce the Steeped in History: A Vista Fire Service Exhibition, at the Civic Gallery. This family-friendly exhibition showcases our Vista Fire Department’s vintage photographs, images of the fire stations by Rancho Buena Vista High School photography students, and information on what to do in the case of wildfires.

Please join us at our free closing reception on Tuesday, June 25 from 4 – 5:30 pm where a vintage fire truck will be parked at the Civic Center., 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista.

Civic Gallery

The Civic Gallery is located on the second floor of the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and every other Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Exhibition Applications

Interested in exhibiting your art at the Gallery? Complete an application. Exhibition Calendar

The 2019 calendar is available here.