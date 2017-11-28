Loading...
Steel Drum Winter Concert

November 28, 2017

Steel Drum Winter Concert will be held at The Avo Playhouse, 303 Main Street, Vista on December 18th at 6 pm. Seating is first come – first served. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

Tickets available at www.kaingamusic.com  or call 760-724-2110

