Steel Drum Winter Concert will be held at The Avo Playhouse, 303 Main Street, Vista on December 18th at 6 pm. Seating is first come – first served. Doors open at 5:30 pm.
Tickets available at www.kaingamusic.com or call 760-724-2110
Steel Drum Winter Concert will be held at The Avo Playhouse, 303 Main Street, Vista on December 18th at 6 pm. Seating is first come – first served. Doors open at 5:30 pm.
Tickets available at www.kaingamusic.com or call 760-724-2110
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
You might also like...