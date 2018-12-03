Loading...
Steel Drum Winter Concert

Steel Drum Winter Concert will be held  on Saturday, December 15th at 7 pm, Avo Playhouse – 303 Main Street, Vista. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets available at  www.kaingamusic.com or call 760-724-2110.

