Senator Bates – Statement on Governor’s Wildfire Strike Team Report

Sacramento, CA – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), a member of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management, issued the following statement after Governor Newsom released his administration’s report today on addressing wildfires:

“The report is a welcome contribution to the ongoing discussion on how California can reduce the severity of future wildfires and address the impacts of climate change. I appreciate the efforts of Governor Newsom’s team to highlight the threats facing our state and the need to act quickly.

“The Legislature must address these threats sooner rather than later. With fire season coming up, I will continue to work with my colleagues to pass responsible solutions that protect communities, fire victims, ratepayers, and our energy infrastructure. I encourage Californians to read the report to get a sense of the complexity of the issues facing the state.”