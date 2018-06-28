Statement by Senator Patricia Bates on Passage of Consumer Privacy Bill

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement today after the Senate approved Assembly Bill 375 (Chau and Hertzberg) that will provide more power for Californians to hold companies accountable for the potential abuse of their data: “I am pleased to help pass a bipartisan measure that will give Californians some of the strongest consumer privacy protections in the nation. While the bill is not perfect, it will help protect the personal information of consumers and give them additional tools to hold companies accountable. Today’s vote is a win for Californians who are concerned about how their information is collected and used.”