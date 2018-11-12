State Streets (Vista Edition)

Alex Hughes — Vista, CA …September 2018 – As a pedestrian reporter, I notice things that drivers wouldn’t tend to notice such as issues of blight or even hole-in-the wall restaurants. However, there is one thing we both tend to see, and that is street names.

Since I was younger, I seemed to have a fascination with traffic lights, street names and even street lights. I was interested in the various colors of these lights as well as the appearances of them whether they were self standing or hanging on power poles. Street names interested me as I always wondered why some were named street while others were named court or even terrace. Street names caught my interest just recently when I went on a historical home tour in Escondido. There I was given information about how some streets were named after states when they first started creating Escondido and building those homes. According to the Escondido History Center’s website, 1886 was when streets were accounted for and then named; streets going from east to west were named after states. Sidewalks still have some of the names imprinted on: usually on the corners.

Here in Vista, we have our own streets named after states. That is why this marks a new series of what I call “State Streets” which will highlight streets in North County named after one of the U.S.’ fifty states. I will learn something myself as I explore the neighborhoods and as a result develop more of a connection with this beautiful country of ours. I hope that you too will also begin to explore our many streets and see how they are named.

As for Vista, our downtown area along with North Santa Fe Ave have many of the streets that I saw with state names; we even have a street named after California:

South Indiana Ave: Yellow Deli, Dog Haus and Quality Lock and Safe

Michigan Ave: North County Lifeline

Washington Street: Santa Fe Train Depot

Indiana Ave: Near The Circle

East Connecticut Street: Aguacates Mexican Food and Vista Muffler & Auto

East and West California Ave: Frank’s Mexican Grill and Vista Adult School

Nevada Ave: Across from the Vista Academy of the Performing Arts

Escondido History Center. (n.d.). Escondido History Center. Retrieved September 8, 2018, from http://escondidohistory.com/

Photos by Alex Hughes