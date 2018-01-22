State of the City, State of Housing Affordability

During last week’s State of the City speech, Mayor Kevin Faulconer laid out a bold housing agenda that adopted a number of recommendations from Circulate San Diego.

In January 2017, Circulate San Diego released a report titled “Transit Oriented Development.” In that report, we outlined a variety of city-wide policies that could be adopted to promote the location of more market-rate and affordable homes near San Diego’s transit infrastructure.

We strongly support Mayor Faulconer’s growing focus on housing affordability. And we are extremely pleased to see that our research and advocacy is helping to inform the housing policy goals of our region’s largest city.

In a press release, Circulate San Diego shared which parts of Mayor Faulconer’s speech incorporated recommendations from our recent report. We are sharing them with you below.