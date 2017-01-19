Loading...
State of the City San Marcos

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Hosted by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Chamber Board Installation and Awards Luncheon will feature San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond’s 2017 State of the City address.
The 3nd Annual State of the City Address and Chamber Installation Awards Luncheon presents an opportunity to strengthen your business visibility and awareness of your brand through sponsorship, participation and attendance. The San Marcos Chamber offers a variety of visibility packages and we can customize a package to suit your particular business needs.
California State University San Marcos
University Student Union Ballroom
333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Road
For sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales, please contact the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce at 760-744-1270.
