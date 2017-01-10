Loading...
STAT! – Soroptimists Together Against Trafficking Salutes Our Mission Heroes

Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall San Diego, CA 92121

Friday, January 27, 2017 – 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. -~ Doors open at 5:30 ~

STAT! Soroptimists Together Against Trafficking

invites you to join us as we salute people and organizations that are making a difference in the fight against human trafficking. These people and organizations have stepped forward and found unique ways to help victims, reduce demand, and raise awareness about modern day slavery.

OUR 2017 HEROES

  • Bunch of Guys
  • Dana Littlefield
  • Alison Labastida & Rachelle Kimberling
  • Penny Harrington

The program will also include:

STAT! Grants to local organizations that provide services to human trafficking survivors  The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Education and Training Award, a cash grant to a survivor who is improving her life through education Come network with the “movers and shakers” in SD’s anti-trafficking community!

Register at: http://bit.ly/heroes2017    Space is limited. Please register early.

$20 per person through 1/13/17,  $30 per person after 1/13/17

Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, Roetter Hall, 4321 Eastgate Mall San Diego, CA 92121 Light appetizers will be served. Beer and wine available.

STAT! Soroptimist Together Against Trafficking is a collaborative group of Soroptimist clubs from the San Diego area addressing the needs of local victims and educating parents, teens and the public about the risk of human trafficking, pimping and sexual slavery.

 

heroes@statsandiego.org

statsandiego.org

STATSanDiego

