Star Wars Family Day At Library

Star Wars Family Day At Library

October 24, 2019

Vista, CA –Make Star Wars crafts and other activities. With special guests 501st “Vader’s First” Legion.  Vista Library 700 Eucalyptus Ave. Vista

On Saturday, October 26th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

