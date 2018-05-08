Star Theater Coast Kids (STCK) – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Suze Diaz– Oceanside, CA…Quality entertainment and community collaborations can help make a difference in people’s lives. The Star Theater Coast Kids (STCK) once again brings a bright light of hope through their stunning production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the historic Star Theater, Oceanside. Lyrics from Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, it is a musical story of love, acceptance, and redemption based on the story of Joseph and his “coat of many colors” from the Bible book of Genesis. The show is in partnership with San Diego Theater Connection to raise awareness and collaborate their efforts to help North County teens in need through their Clothing Drive benefitting Stand Up for Kids. Gently used or new clothing (teen sizes: girls in S, M, L; boys in S, M, L, XL, 28” – 38” in waist) are welcomed and specific items such as hoodies, jeans, t-shirts, sweatshirts and socks are greatly appreciated!

Photos by Suze Diaz

Stand Up for Kids has been operating in Oceanside since 2001. Their programs have the overall goal of leading homeless youth to self-sufficiency and preventing at-risk youth from gang involvement, substance abuse, teen pregnancy and dropping out of high school. Their motto is “This is Home” and they continue to be “home” for kids who do not currently have one. Servicing thousands of youths throughout the years, the Oceanside chapter has a strong volunteer group; a supportive community and many individuals who care enough to make a difference. The Star Theater and The Star Theater Coast Kids (STCK) are proud to be part of that support and recently delighted 20 of the kids with last Saturday’s show including a backstage tour.

Opening night is always a special night at The Star Theater! Patrons of the almost sold out attendance enjoyed complimentary food and refreshments courtesy of Port of Subs and McDonalds. Opportunity Raffle tickets are available at each show for $1. This helps offset operating costs and gives patrons the chance to win some wonderful and generous prizes donated by local businesses. One local business, Twin Oaks Growers, will be donating an exotic plant for the Opportunity Table for every show of the 2018 Season.

The show features approximately 50 multi-talented students who, after seven weeks of preparation, are passionately energetic to give their exceptional best on stage. Director David Schultz warmly welcomed the audience in his humorous “Opening Night” speech and was proud to present the first Star Theater Coast Kids (STCK) production of the 2018 Season and also proud to announce that there will be three summer camps happening this year.

From the beautifully designed set, the quality of the performances show the hard work put in from each cast member. Wyatt Rhinehart brings the intensity and grace in his performance as the title role of “Joseph”. Izaiah Rhinehart gives excellent comedic timing in both of his performances as “Reuben” and “Pharaoh”. The entire cast is a wonderful troupe of entertainers that create magic from the first scene to the last.

The show runs until Sunday, May 13th. Tickets for performances can be bought online or call the box office at 760-721-9983. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 PM. Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances are at 2:00 PM. Bring your family and friends to this fantastic performance!

For more details on how you can volunteer or donate to Stand Up for Kids, please visit their website at http://www.standupforkids.org/oceanside

For more information on performances, auditions and programs with Star Theatre Company and Star Theater Coast Kids (STCK), please visit https://www.startheatreco.com