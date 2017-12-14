Star Streams Lithomosics® At U.S. Museum First At California Center For The Arts

Escondido, CA. – December 2017 — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido (CCAE) Museum is honored to announce the installation of a LithoMosaic® titled Star Streams, created by three renowned artists: lead artist and LithoMosaic inventor Robin Brailsford, her partner Wick Alexander, and collaborating artist Doris Bittar. Star Streams is a permanent exterior LithoMosaic public artwork at the museum’s main entrance, and serves as a vibrant welcoming waypoint for over 300,000 annual visitors. Uniquely combining the artistry of traditional mosaics with the durability of high-end specialty concrete, this 128-square foot LithoMosaic is the first such public artwork in a U.S. museum.

Museum Director Leah Goodwin remarked “We are thrilled to be the first LithoMosaic museum installation and to have this stunning original artwork to live with and love forever. The aesthetics and integrity with which it was designed and then quickly installed – in a matter of hours – reflects the caliber of the LithoMosaic collaborative process, and the Museum’s ongoing commitment to offer enduring and inspiring public art that is accessible to all.”

Partners on this public art project include the CCAE Museum, the City of Escondido, and Shaw & Sons Concrete Construction Company, along with artists Robin Brailsford, Wick Alexander and Doris Bittar.

The CCAE also is the host institution for COLD CALL / Museum as Muse, the concept of artist Robin Brailsford, as a means of renegotiating the relationship between public art and museums. The CCAE is the first of six museums across the nation that Brailsford is working with. “COLD CALL is my contribution to the upcoming September, 2018 Public Address Exhibition at the CCAE,” notes Brailsford. “My work enlivens cultural and civic public spaces across the nation. Achieving the first LithoMosaic museum installation is an essential milestone for my vision to realize the creative potential of people, places and things.”

Visitors can now view and experience Star Streams at the Museum entryway. Meet the artists and attend a formal dedication of Star Streams at the opening of the Niki de Saint Phalle: Mythical California exhibition at The Center Museum on January 12, 2018. Members only preview is from 4:30pm-6pm with the public opening reception to follow at 6pm-7:30pm. You can get more information at http://artcenter.org/museum/ .

For more information about LithoMosaics and artist Robin Brailsford see www.codaworx.com/profile/brailsford-public-art/8452 or http://lithomosaic.squarespace.com. For information about Public Address visit www.publicaddressart.com

The new and permanent Star Streams threshold LithoMosaic® installation at the CCAE Museum exemplifies the community and regional character of

Escondido as a cultural destination for North San Diego County. Layered and hidden narratives center on star designs and intertwined nets to suggest streams and flow around and through the stars. The hybridized designs and palette honor the cultural and regional influences of Mezzo-American, Spanish-Moorish and Chinese aesthetic into a contemporary resolution. Star Streams motivates historical curiosity to excavate and reveal underground aquifers, creeks, streams, gold exploration, missions, and migrations. Artists are LithoMosaic inventor Robin Brailsford, her partner Wick Alexander, and collaborating artist Doris Bittar.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=10&v=cWWMLIYqndM