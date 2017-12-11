STAR Rep’s Oliver At Avo Playhouse

STAR Repertory Theatre brings composer Lionel Bart’s musical gem Oliver! to life at the AVO Playhouse in Vista one weekend only, from December 14-17, 2017.

Performance dates and times are Thursday and Friday at 7 pm; Saturday at 2 pm & 7 pm; and Sunday at 12 pm & 5 pm.

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are available on STAR Repertory Theatre’s website at www.starrepertorytheatre.com, goldstar.com and groupon.com. Prices start at $14.50 per ticket.