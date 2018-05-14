Star Repertory Theatre Rocks The House With “All Shook Up The Musical” 

Vista CA –Star Repertory Theatre brings this rock and roll musical comedy to the Avo Playhouse in Vista, May 18-26, featuring productions with very talented, teens, and adults, and amazing sets and costumes!

SAN DIEGO, CA – May 1, 2018 | STAR Repertory Theatre presents the Elvis-inspired show, “All Shook Up The Musical” at the Avo Playhouse in Vista from May 18-26. All Shook Up The Musical is all new, but inspired by and featuring the hit songs of Elvis Presley! The show is set in 1955, in a square little town, in a square little state. In rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You.” With 3 different talented casts and 9 shows, there’s plenty of opportunities for audience members alike to see this energy-filled production!

“Fans of Elvis Presley will not be disappointed when they see All Shook Up the Musical live on stage,” says Director Scott Kolod. “Take the timeless songs of Elvis Presley, combine them with the plot of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, add some hip-swiveling swagger and you’re guaranteed to get be dancing in your seats.”

According to Kevin Burroughs, All Shook Up the Musical’s Assistant Director and Choreographer, “This show contains some of the most intricate and entertaining dance numbers we’ve ever had in a STAR Rep show. The cast is amazing, and audiences will simply go ‘Wow!’”

Performance dates and times are:

Friday, May 18, 2018 • 7:30 pm

• Saturday, May 19, 2018 • 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

• Sunday, May 20, 2018 • 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm

• Thursday, May 24, 2018 • 7:30 pm

• Friday, May 25, 2018 • 7:30 pm

• Saturday, May 26, 2018 • 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm