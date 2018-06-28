Star Repertory Theatre Presents The Musical Classic “Wizard of OZ”

STAR Repertory Theatre’s award-winning production team features local talent from 6 to 60 recreating the iconic characters created by L. Frank Baum

SAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 2018 | STAR Repertory Theatre is bringing the family-friendly classic “The Wizard of Oz” to stage at the Historic Lyceum Theatre in Downtown San Diego August 4-12. Based on the beloved 1939 MGM film, the story follows Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a Kansas farm with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, who dreams of escaping her mundane life. The family’s mean neighbor, Miss Gulch, threatens to impound Dorothy’s cherished dog, Toto, so Dorothy and Toto run away. They meet up with kindly Professor Marvel, who subtly convinces Dorothy to return home. Suddenly a cyclone hits, and Dorothy and Toto, seeking shelter in the house, are transported to the Land of Oz where they begin their adventure. Helped by the good witch Glinda and hunted by the Wicked Witch of the West for her ruby slippers, Dorothy befriends The Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion on her way to the Emerald City for a chance to meet the Wizard and find her way home.

Perfect for all ages, fans of the movie will get to relive classics like “Over the Rainbow”, “We’re Off to See the Wizard”, and “If I Only Had a Brain”! With cast of 40 performers, there’s plenty of entertaining choreography, extravagant costumes, and music that patrons will be singing out loud all the way home after the show!

“To recreate such an iconic story is a big challenge,” says Director Scott Kolod. “Everyone has the image of the movie in their mind before they even step into the theatre. We will deliver the show they are familiar with and love, and it will be even more impactful when sitting just a few feet away from the actors. Plus, the music direction of Benjamin Goniea and choreography by Kevin Burroughs round out the unforgettable theatrical experience!”

Performance dates and times are:

Saturday, August 4, 2018 • 7pm

• Sunday, August 5, 2018 • 2pm

• Friday, August 10, 2018 • 7pm

• Saturday, August 11, 2018 • 2pm & 7pm

• Sunday, August 12, 2018 • 2pm

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are available at www.lyceumevents.org and www.goldstar.com.