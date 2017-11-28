Star Repertory Theatre Presents “Oliver” At The Avo Playhouse

STAR REPERTORY THEATRE PRESENTS THE CLASSIC MUSICAL “OLIVER!” AT THE AVO PLAYHOUSE IN VISTA DECEMBER 14-17

Cast of 35 brings composer Lionel Bart’s musical gem to life one weekend only!

SAN DIEGO, CA – November 2017 | STAR Repertory Theatre brings composer Lionel Bart’s musical gem Oliver! to life at the AVO Playhouse in Vista one weekend only, from December 14-17, 2017.

Lionel Bart brought Charles Dickens’ unforgettable characters to vivid new life with this lively, heel-kicking classic about an orphaned Oliver Twist thrown into the dark world of double-dealing thieves and con men of 19th-century London. Overflowing with jubilant songs like “You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two,” “Consider Yourself,” “I’d Do Anything” and “Food, Glorious Food,” this STAR Repertory Theatre production of Oliver! serves up a musical feast for the eyes and ears that’ll have you calling out for “More!” at Vista’s AVO Playhouse.

“Oliver! is one of the classic musical theatre productions that has delighted audiences for the past 50 years,” says Director Scott Kolod. “Telling this story at this time of the year, when families reunite for the holidays, has a special meaning for all of us at STAR Repertory Theatre.”

Co-Director Doug Friedman, who will also play the role of Fagin, adds that this STAR Rep production is really a family affair. “We have three generations of the same family on stage, including husbands & wives, children and grandchildren. It’s also thrilling to me that so many young actors will get to enjoy performing in this classic that I grew up listening to as a child myself!”

Performance dates and times are Thursday and Friday at 7 pm; Saturday at 2 pm & 7 pm; and Sunday at 12 pm & 5 pm.

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are available on STAR Repertory Theatre’s website at www.starrepertorytheatre.com, goldstar.com and groupon.com. Prices start at $14.50 per ticket.