Star Repertory Theatre Presents Hit Musical “Grease”

At the California Center For The Arts, Thursday through Sunday- March 23-26, 2017

STAR Repertory Theatre, San Diego A-List Best Theatre Group 2014-present, in collaboration with the show’s creator Jim Jacobs, is proud to present their production of GREASE: THE MUSICAL, at the prestigious California Center for the Arts, Escondido, March 23-26, 2017. Join the Pink Ladies, the T-Birds and the rest of the gang to discover why Grease is most definitely “the word!”

STAR Rep has compiled an incredible all-STAR production team, and an equally impressive cast of 53 talented actors and actresses. Presented with the music of a live orchestra, this will be STAR Rep’s most renowned production yet!

STAR Rep’s talented performers have teamed up with GREASE co-writer and creator Jim Jacobs for the latest production of this all-American favorite. GREASE follows the

’50s romance of innocent ingénue Sandy, and bad-boy greaser Danny as they enter their senior year at Rydell High. Danny believes their hot summer fling is over … until Sandy unexpectedly enrolls at his school. The hit 1978 movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John quickly became a musical phenomenon with catchy sing-along tunes like “Summer Nights,” “You’re the One That I Want,” “We Go Together”,

“Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “Greased Lightning.” This stage version, packed with high-energy choreography, remains a perennial favorite. STAR Rep has also purchased the rights to use the music for the songs created especially for the movie.

STAR Rep COO/Founder and Director Scott Kolod is extremely happy to be able to bring GREASE THE MUSICAL to the stage in San Diego…“ Working on this production has been the time of my life! I have loved this show since it opened in the early 70’s. Everyone loves the iconic 50’s romp with Danny, Sandy and the gang. And when the movie came out I loved it even more. “It is difficult for a community theatre to obtain the rights to perform the show. So, after two previous attempts, I was elated when they finally said yes!! The stars aligned to allow Ben Goniea (musical director), Kevin Burroughs and Kat Baker (choreography) to work with us. Then the fates looked down and bestowed the show’s creator…the inimitable Jim Jacobs upon me! Add an incredibly talented and hard-working cast, plus the technology and equipment to use cutting edge GREASE projection backdrops (run by Justin Fry) and it’s a dream come true! Most recently we have been granted the use of the original car used in the film. But, maybe best of all, I get to play electric guitar again. It has been a long time.”

STAR Repertory Theatre is one of the few community theatre organizations comprised of professional working performers, who have grown up through the youth theatre system, and are anxious to share their knowledge and experiences with today’s

youth! STAR Rep’s youth theatre division is dedicated to ensuring that its rehearsals and performances are fun, educational, and rewarding. STAR Rep’s adult theatre division is dedicated to providing top quality professional performances that the public touts as the best they have ever seen! STAR Rep’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. STAR Rep’s specific goal is to ensure that the child actors have fun while learning and performing, and the adult actors achieve the height of excellence! In the last few years, several members of the STAR Rep Family have appeared in both Broadway and off-Broadway productions, and have appeared in many TV hits.

Schedule of shows at the California Center for the Arts

March 23th at 7 pm (Opening Cast) – T-Birds Cast

March 24th at 7 pm – Scorpions Cast

March 25th at 2 pm – Scorpions Cast

March 25th at 7 pm – T-Birds Cast

March 26th at 12 noon – T-Birds Cast

March 26th at 5 pm (Closing Night) – Scorpions Cast

Tickets prices range from $14.50 for this musical sensation, and are on sale at

www.STARrepertorytheatre.com. Discounts are available for seniors/students/military.

To view the Full Cast List: http://www.starrepertorytheatre.com/cast-list-grease-

2016.php. For Tickets through the STAR Rep website:

http://www.starrepertorytheatre.com/tickets-adults.php; through the CCAE Box Office website www.artcenter.org : or by calling CCAE Box Office at 800-988-4253; and Goldstar. Group ticket rates are available through STAR Rep and CCAE.

California Center for the Arts Escondido (340 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA):