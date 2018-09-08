Stacier and Flores Of Panthers Key In Win Over Morse Tigers

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Dick Haines Stadium-Vista High School-Vista, CA…Friday in a key game of 2 identical teams with 2-1 records coming into tonight’s game the Vista Panthers have proven themselves. As their record at 3-1 on the season but the touchdowns and defense were the main key of the game.

The Panthers scored touchdown runs by Ty Stacier (9 carries for 68 yards) 2 of 8 yards and 11 yards, David Flores (11 carries for 99 yards) 2 touchdown runs of 7 and 11 yards Brian Kelly (6 carries for 52 yards) and scored on a 36 yarder, quarterback Josh Davies (3 carries for 64 yards) scored on a 11 yard run as they defeated the Tigers of Morse High School the alma mater of current Baltimore Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones by a 42-20 score.