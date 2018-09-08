Stacier and Flores Of Panthers Key In Win Over Morse Tigers

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Dick Haines Stadium-Vista High School-Vista, CA…Friday in a key game of 2 identical teams with 2-1 records coming into tonight’s game the Vista Panthers have proven themselves. As their record at 3-1 on the season but the touchdowns and defense were the main key of the game.
The Panthers scored touchdown runs by Ty Stacier (9 carries for 68 yards) 2 of 8 yards and 11 yards, David Flores (11 carries for 99 yards) 2 touchdown runs of 7 and 11 yards Brian Kelly (6 carries for 52 yards) and scored on a 36 yarder, quarterback Josh Davies (3 carries for 64 yards) scored on a 11 yard run as they defeated the Tigers of Morse High School the alma mater of current Baltimore Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones by a 42-20 score.
David Bottom Vista Head Football Coach: ” I expected a good game and this is a long time rivalry and we’ve competed against Morse 26 times in school history and they are a tough team.” ” I coached football at Claremont playing against Coach McNair, he gets them well prepared and they’re tough. I have the utmost respect for Coach McNair.” “Shemar Martin is an awesome athlete and he has worked real hard and is the key to their team which was our entire game plan. Our kids are starting to jell on learning how to win hard and are starting to believing in themselves.”
UCLA bound Shemar Martin (13 carries for 69 yards) and is known for his speed at quarterback and defensive plays, he scored 2 touchdown runs of 9 and 65 yards.