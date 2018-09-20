St Thomas More Treasures Rummage Sale & Men’s Retreat

TREASURES RUMMAGE SALE

St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside is sponsoring its ninth annual rummage sale on Saturday, October 13th. The sale is cash and carry and runs from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the parish grounds. Have fun shopping for gently used treasures, plants galore, and many other surprises. Additional information can be found at www.stmoside.org or by contacting Mike Sterling at 760-500-1648 (after 6:00 p.m.) or biggiesterls@yahoo.com

ANNUAL MEN’S RETREAT

St. Thomas More Catholic Church is sponsoring a men’s retreat at Green Oaks Ranch, 1237 Green Oaks Road, Vista, October 12th, 13th and 14th. The theme this year is Resilience – A Retreat for the Everyday Guy with various speakers including Cy Kellett. $150 fee includes lodging and meals, checks made payable to St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Additional information can be found at www.stmoside.org/men or by contacting Deacon John Fredette at 760-758-4100×104.