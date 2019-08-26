St Thomas More Announces An Evening In Saigon 2019

— Pastor’s Dinner to Feature Entertainment, Prizes

Oceanside, CA– (August, 2019) Sponsored by the Vietnamese community of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, a dinner honoring Reverend Michael Ratajczak will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 on the upper level of the Parish Center located at 1450 South Melrose Drive in Oceanside.

Festivities begin at 6 PM. Appetizers, dinner, door prizes and entertainment are planned. Tickets are $125 per person, though only limited seating is available.A sponsorship of $1,000.00 gets you dinner for four and a one-half page program ad, while a one-quarter page ad and dinner for two is just $500.00.To register, or for more information, please contact Ron Briseno at ronb@stmoside.org or call (760) 758-4100, extension 10