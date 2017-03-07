St Patrick’s Day Festival and Health Fair Schedule

This is your St. Pats!

A cultural celebration of the “Irish kind” where your FRIENDS gather for some beer/ whiskey, food and fun… Historic Downtown

gather for some beer/ whiskey, food and fun… Historic Downtown A fun afternoon in the Vista Village with your FAMILY for games, pets on parade, pictures and more…in Vista Village on Main Street.

Mar 12, 2017 Schedule

12:00 PM – Opening Ceremonies – Friends Stage Area – Color Guard, Bagpipe Anthem, Official Welcome Message

12:00 PM – Festival OpensAll Features Open – (Friends) Taste O’ Ireland Food Crawl, Arm Wrestling Challenge, Tankard Hold Strength Challenge (Family) Archery Tag, Lil Golfers Game, Health Fair

12:15 – 2 PM – DJ and announcements – Friends

Enjoy your favorite Irish music and catch up on the latest event announcements

12:30

– 1:15 PM – Live Music – Family –Catch the School of Rock at the Family Stage area

Moonlight’s Choir performs on the Family Stage area

2:15 – 3 PM – March of the Queen – Friends

Join the Celtic Queen and her court for a tour of the Historic Downtown complete with Bagpipers, dancers and more – and, yes, you can join in the fun. Come in costume, as a walking float, or just jump in as you are!

3 – 3:30 PM – Irish Dancers – Friends

Local Irish Dancers perform traditional dances for you on the Friends Stage area

3:30 – 4 PM – DJ and announcements – Friends

3:15 – 4 PM – Live Music – Family

Catch the School of Rock at the Family Stage area

4 – 4:30 PM – Irish Dancers – Family

Local Irish Dancers perform traditional dances for you on the Family Stage area

4:15 – 4:45 PM – Live Music – Friends

Catch the Headlining Irish Band at the Friends Stage area

4:30 – 5:15 PM – Irish Pooch Crawl – Family

Dogs in costume parade around the Family area for your family’s enjoyment

5 – 5:20 PM – DJ and announcements – Friends

5:30 – 6 PM – Closing Ceremonies – Family Stage Area

Awards Ceremony