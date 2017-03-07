St Patrick’s Day Festival and Health Fair Schedule

This is your St. Pats!
- A cultural celebration of the “Irish kind” where your FRIENDS gather for some beer/ whiskey, food and fun… Historic Downtown
- A fun afternoon in the Vista Village with your FAMILY for games, pets on parade, pictures and more…in Vista Village on Main Street.
Mar 12, 2017 Schedule
- 12:00 PM – Opening Ceremonies – Friends Stage Area – Color Guard, Bagpipe Anthem, Official Welcome Message
- 12:00 PM – Festival OpensAll Features Open – (Friends) Taste O’ Ireland Food Crawl, Arm Wrestling Challenge, Tankard Hold Strength Challenge (Family) Archery Tag, Lil Golfers Game, Health Fair
Note: you can register for any of these on the Details page. Click here
- 12:15 – 2 PM – DJ and announcements – Friends
Enjoy your favorite Irish music and catch up on the latest event announcements
- 12:30
– 1:15 PM – Live Music – Family –Catch the School of Rock at the Family Stage area
- 1:30 – 2 PM -Lucky the Leprechaun Story Time
Moonlight’s Choir performs on the Family Stage area
- 2:15 – 3 PM – March of the Queen – Friends
Join the Celtic Queen and her court for a tour of the Historic Downtown complete with Bagpipers, dancers and more – and, yes, you can join in the fun. Come in costume, as a walking float, or just jump in as you are!
- 3 – 3:30 PM – Irish Dancers – Friends
Local Irish Dancers perform traditional dances for you on the Friends Stage area
- 3:30 – 4 PM – DJ and announcements – Friends
Enjoy your favorite Irish music and catch up on the latest event announcements
- 3:15 – 4 PM – Live Music – Family
Catch the School of Rock at the Family Stage area
- 4 – 4:30 PM – Irish Dancers – Family
Local Irish Dancers perform traditional dances for you on the Family Stage area
- 4:15 – 4:45 PM – Live Music – Friends
Catch the Headlining Irish Band at the Friends Stage area
- 4:30 – 5:15 PM – Irish Pooch Crawl – Family
Dogs in costume parade around the Family area for your family’s enjoyment
- 5 – 5:20 PM – DJ and announcements – Friends
Enjoy your favorite Irish music and catch up on the latest event announcements
- 5:30 – 6 PM – Closing Ceremonies – Family Stage Area
Awards Ceremony