St. Patrick Church’s 7th Annual Oktoberfest. Fun time for the whole family. On Saturday Sept 21 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. St Patrick Catholic Church, 3821 Adams St., Parish Hall, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Live “Traditional German Music” with food prepared by TipTop Meats of Carlsbad. Tickets $20.00 for Dinner, drinks available for additional cost https://tinyurl.com/StPatoktoberfest