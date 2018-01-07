St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center to Partner with The Marine Room for Tea by the Sea

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will partner with The Marine Room to host Tea by the Sea on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM. Tea by the Sea will feature complimentary champagne and a signature cocktail, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, live music and a visit from The Marine Room’s Executive Chef Bernard. The imaginative cuisine is more than matched by the up-close view of the surf.

Maureen King and Angel Kleinbub will serve as this year’s Honorary Co-Chairs. Proceeds from the event will benefit SMSC’s new Music Therapy Program.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.

Ticket prices for Tea by the Sea cost $125 per person or $1,250 per table and can be purchased at www.stmsc.org.