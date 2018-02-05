St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary to Host Mardi Gras Gala

Fundraiser to Benefit Adults with Developmental Disabilities
SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary will host its first Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Marina Village’s Seaside Room to benefit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC). Ticket prices for the gala cost $55 per person prior to the event or $60 per person at the door.
The gala will feature entertainment by ACME Rhythm & Blues Revue; guest artist Michael Flohr; SMSC student artist, Francisco Rojas; plus, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, vendors, raffles and a silent auction. Community sponsors include Peter & Mary Ellen Ferrantelli and RezCare Pharmacy.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization established to support and raise funds for St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, a nonprofit organization that serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.
For more information on how to purchase tickets call (619) 504-6675 or visit www.stmsc.org. Checks may be payable to SMS Auxiliary and addressed to SMS Auxiliary, Mardi Gras Fundraiser, P.O. Box 2475, El Cajon, CA 92021.
About St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary.. Since 1966, the St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary has taken an active role in fundraising to help support St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) and the 400+ adults with developmental disabilities enrolled in their high-quality life programs. The mission of this non-profit volunteer organization is to serve, support and assist SMSC as it continues to focus on their student’s ongoing challenges and improve the quality of life of the individuals they serve. The St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) Organization Federal Tax ID 33-0344007. For more information, visit www.stmsc.org.