St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary to Host Mardi Gras Gala

Fundraiser to Benefit Adults with Developmental Disabilities

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary will host its first Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Marina Village’s Seaside Room to benefit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC). Ticket prices for the gala cost $55 per person prior to the event or $60 per person at the door.

The gala will feature entertainment by ACME Rhythm & Blues Revue; guest artist Michael Flohr; SMSC student artist, Francisco Rojas; plus, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, vendors, raffles and a silent auction. Community sponsors include Peter & Mary Ellen Ferrantelli and RezCare Pharmacy.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization established to support and raise funds for St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, a nonprofit organization that serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.

For more information on how to purchase tickets call (619) 504-6675 or visit www.stmsc.org. Checks may be payable to SMS Auxiliary and addressed to SMS Auxiliary, Mardi Gras Fundraiser, P.O. Box 2475, El Cajon, CA 92021.