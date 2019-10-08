Sprouts Farmers Market to Open Vista Store October 16

PHOENIX, Ariz. – October , 2019 – Sprouts Farmers Market will open in Vista, Calif. at 1400 East Vista Way on Wednesday, October 16 to expand access to affordable, healthy choices. Sprouts, which is one the fastest-growing companies in the country, is known for its welcoming store layout inspired by farmers markets which features fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and an extensive vitamin department focused on wellness.

Grand Opening Details

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held before doors open at 7 a.m.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase.

Muffin and coffee samples will be served to guests in line before doors open.

Every customer on grand opening day will receive a free reusable bag with purchase.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new store will donate unsold and edible groceries to Feeding San Diego through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2018, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 27 million pounds of product, equivalent to 23 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts’ evolving “zero waste” initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint.

About Sprouts Farmers Market…Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates approximately 340 stores in 22 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.